THUMBS UP! To "Life Multiplied," the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council's new marketing initiative to address the region's rapid growth. The campaign was created in response to the number of investments and new projects exceeding expectations in 2021.

THUMBS UP! To Bob and Lynn Johnston of the "Being Catholic" radio show and podcast. The couple, married for 63 years, have been doing the program since 2014, and have marked their 300th broadcast. That makes them podcast pioneers as well as veterans.

THUMBS UP! To increased concern and awareness. At least one unauthorized flying object from China invaded U.S. airspace. That's a reminder of potential threats from the country, which also include the foreign ownership of U.S. land. Close to a dozen states are considering measures to address these concerns. This gives additional grist to consider

THUMBS DOWN! To Netflix taking a hard line. Certainly some of the shared passwords the streaming video company is trying to halt is thievery. But among the things not being considered by the behemoth are the fluid nature of families, the amount that we travel (or have no true permanent home space) and the assorted nature of devices we use in accessing streaming. Any company that employs passwords for its customers has a tricky route to traverse. This route does not feel fantastic.

THUMBS DOWN! To more skilled worker shortages. The latest reports are about airplane pilots. Since 2020, when COVID-19 stalled the travel industry, about 10,000 pilots have retired. The government estimates there will be 18,000 openings per year for the rest of the decade, with a prediction of a pilot shortage of 30,000 by 2032.

THUMBS UP! To winter high school and elementary school sports participants. Competitors are in the middle of the championship parts of their seasons, with some titles already decided and in other cases, playoffs are narrowing the field. This is one thing we thoroughly approve of being back to pre-COVID norms.