THUMBS UP! To Illinois Republicans' plans. At the party's annual day at the Illinois State Fair, Republican leaders conceded that it will not be "an overnight process." Still, they aim to make Illinois "a two-party state" again and then, eventually, flip it red. State Party Chair Don Tracy emphasized fundraising and voter turnout over the demonization of political foes. A two-party state is truly best for all.

THUMBS DOWN! To potential air disasters. The U.S. has not had a fatal plane crash involving a commercial airline in more than 14 years. But the New York Times reports the system is struggling. Of 313 air traffic control facilities nationwide, just three as of May met staff targets. Officials worry the shortage is leading to close calls, in which planes nearly crash. There were at least 46 near misses involving commercial airlines last month. There are nearly 1.4 million flights in the U.S. each month, but as an FAA spokesman said, "One close call is one too many.” Over the past decade, the number of fully trained controllers has fallen 10% while air traffic has increased 5%.

THUMBS UP! To an end to many DMV lines. Starting Sept. 1, Illinois Department of Motor Vehicle facilities will begin the Skip-the-Line program. The program is designed to help eliminate lines and unpredictable wait times and to encourage more Illinoisans to use the department's online services. Anything helps in the effort toward eliminating DMV frustrations.

THUMBS UP! To a victory. Bloomington's Victory Church congregation gathered at its regular worship site at 18180 U.S. Highway 150 for the first time in more than 18 months. A fire spread throughout the church Jan. 10 last year. The church continues efforts to raise funds to finish rebuilding.