OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To everyone who donates blood. We never have enough in our blood banks. January was designated as National Blood Donor Month (NBDM) by President Richard Nixon in December 1969. The designation recognizes donors and encourages new ones to donate. January is also a time when blood centers typically see fewer donations. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets. A single-car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood. Blood and platelets can only come from volunteer donors. Please give if and as you are able.

THUMBS DOWN! To again hearing about budgetary issues in Congress. The government being “out of money” is as regular as budget deadlines and realities being ignored by our elected servants. The discussion is here again, naturally, with explanations of minutiae that keeps governmental wheels turning and why safeguards aren’t working. If the government was a household, the property would be foreclosed and residents would have to look elsewhere, The rules don’t always work across the board, do they?

THUMBS DOWN! To President Biden’s possession of classified documents. We were also appalled by the classified documents Donald Trump took to his house. The what-abouters on both sides of the political aisle will have field days with this for weeks. What’s more troubling is the exposure of the apparent cavalier nature of our highest elected officials and classified documents. If the government has so much classified material that its absence takes months or years to notice, we need fewer classified documents. If not, these items need to be kept where they belong.

THUMBS UP! And best of luck to Brandi Binkley. The Macon County Health Department Public Health administrator will be leaving her position in February. She's worked in the department since 2005 and has held the administrator position since May 2019. Binkley was at the helm throughout Macon County's experience with COVID-19. That she managed well enough to not come into the spotlight in a negative way during the pandemic in itself deserves applause.

THUMBS DOWN! To grandstanding mega-corporate CEOs. Apple CEO Tim Cook will take a more than 40% pay cut this year from a year earlier. Those decisions always sound like a big deal, but in many cases -- like this one -- belie the truth of the "sacrifice." Cook's total compensation is $49 million for 2023, with a $3 million salary, $6 million cash incentive and $40 million in equity awards. The wage gap between chief executives and workers at some of U.S. companies grew last year, with CEOs making an average of $10.6 million, while the median worker received $23,968. It's worth asking what a CEO does to make that much more money.

THUMBS UP! To the plans of Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias. He visited Bloomington's driver services facility and discussed a future where Illinois' drivers facilities will no longer lag behind those in other states. In terms of efficiency and technological access, he said, "we're going to catch up."