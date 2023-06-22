THUMBS UP! To the various Juneteenth celebrations. The revelry showed that learning about cultures and histories can be something other than a dry lecture or a search for blame. This is one day a year, and while the scales can never be balanced to the satisfaction of all, spending a few hours learning about someone else’s history always has value.

THUMBS DOWN! To the horrific homicide and suicide increase involving young Americans. The homicide rate for older U.S. teenagers rose to its highest point in nearly 25 years during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the suicide rate for adults in their early 20s was the worst in more than 50 years. Experts cited several possible reasons for the increases, including all of the societal concerns we and others have expressed on a regular basis — higher rates of depression, limited availability of mental health services and the number of guns in U.S. homes. Guns were used in 54% of suicides and 93% of homicides among the age group in 2021, the most recent year for which statistics were available. The national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

THUMBS UP! Along with eyebrows. Community leaders, the media and everyone affected by federal funding pleaded with people to participate in the 2020 U.S. census. One reason is that the census numbers help determine the distribution of federal funds. The census results led to 353 federal assistance programs distributing $2.8 trillion. Annually. Of course people want a piece of that.

THUMBS DOWN! To multi-millionaires playing one suburban community against another. The Chicago Bears have decided to move away from Soldier Field and purchased Arlington International Racecourse in 2021. The Cook County Assessor raised the valuation of the property, which quadrupled its taxes. In response to that slimy money-grubbing attempt, the Bears made their own slimy move, tearing down the grandstand to lower the value of Arlington International. The team has also been playing locations against one another. Sure, it’s business. And it’s slimy.