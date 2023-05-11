THUMBS UP! To an official settlement. The Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a contract with the faculty and academic support union, closing a yearlong bargaining process that included a recent strike. The union has said 92% of its membership voted in favor of the contract.

THUMBS DOWN! To financial fragility. A recent survey reported just over one-third of Americans have the cash to cover a surprise expense of $400. In the survey, 17% of the respondents said they would not be able to pay the bill at all. The depressing point about this issue is more about disparity in pay than anything else. For some Americans, a surprise $400 expense is an inconvenience. But for those on the low rung of pay, that expense would be catastrophic.

THUMBS DOWN! In anticipation of heat waves. The experiences we've already had -- dozens of deaths as a result of sweltering summer heat -- will only be worse as time goes on. Let this serve as the first of many reminders we will give you this season to check on your neighbors, particularly the elderly.

THUMBS DOWN! To awful horse racing news. Last weekend's Kentucky Derby was the opening of the time people pay attention to horse racing. But they were greeted with the ugly reports of seven horses being euthanized during the week, including two horses on the Derby undercard. Horse racing is a destructive sport, and when people hear about horses being destroyed, that's going to push away potential fans.