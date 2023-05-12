The challenges we’re facing with the current spate of artificial intelligence are nothing new, even if it’s particularly more dangerous than previous iterations.

Experts and analysts are pointing to recent AI developments as both revolutionary and challenging.

Changes have been observed in the areas of robotics, computer vision, machine learning and natural language processing. Among the sectors of the economy being transformed by the changes are healthcare, finance, education and transportation.

The advancing sophistication of artificial intelligence programs is alarming. Language model GPT-3 (Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3) produces a text that not just resembles human speech, but also logical and contextually relevant responses to natural language questions.

Computer vision teaches computers to identify and categorize objects, people, and activities in pictures and movies.

Personalized medicine utilizes AI algorithms to create individualized treatment plans based on a patient’s unique health history and genetic makeup.

A primary concern is the difficulty of mapping how an AI program came to its conclusion. The objective is to create AI systems that are not just precise but also understandable and transparent. That’s part of the reason language model GPT-3 was released as open source.

In the rush to take advantage of these advances, one key factor comes to the fore of the discussion: Ethics. “Ethical AI” denotes creating and implementing systems that are transparent, accountable and aligned with human values and rights.

That final clause – “aligned with human values and rights” – reeks of despair rather than hope. We’re unable to agree on very basic human values and rights. Humans have a history of technology outdistancing our tendency toward rash decisions and violence.

Can artificial intelligence be used for evil? It already has been. When we find how much of nefarious nature is going on just under the surface, we can imagine what worse might be going on. Have you or someone you know been part of class-action settlements against unauthorized use of data? Those awards are a way of buying off a public whose personal information has already been and continues to be compromised.

Data mining hasn’t stopped and won’t stop and is a direct path to changing our lives. We’re losing the ability to control how our appearances and thoughts are portrayed. Even if you think these discoveries haven’t been used nefariously previously, you can’t believe its terrors can remain dormant.

Manipulations of words, sounds and images have been accepted forever. We don’t blink these days at a meme or a story or a video clip that’s been manipulated. Sometimes we laugh, sometimes we get angry, and too often we don’t realize the veracity of our source.

If you haven’t been fooled by something on the internet, it’s probably because you aren’t on the internet.

Being fooled by something you see, hear or read is not the worst thing that can happen, especially if you keep an open mind and understand there’s a chance you’ve been fooled. From fake quotes to Photoshop forgeries to holograms of performers living and dead, artificial items have fooled everyone. Be open to possibilities.

Also, learn which entities you can trust. Sources that deserve your confidence haven’t just appeared out of the air in the last six months.

You know the meme that features a photo of Ian McKellen in costume as Gandalf from “The Lord of the Rings” accompanied by the (Yoda “Star Wars”) quote, “Do, or do not. There is no try” attributed to Dumbledore (from the “Harry Potter” books)?

That’s a fake. And you don’t need to be an expert in AI to understand that.