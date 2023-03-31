Any time you are in a new city, if you want to get a feel for what's important to members of the community, pick up a copy of the local newspaper and turn to the page that holds the letters to the editor.

You'll see topics as diverse as local utilities and infrastructure beside discussions about state government or nation and world issues. A good letters to the editor collection is ideally a nice reflection on what a community is thinking.

All letters to the editor collections experience an uptick when elections come around. Bloomington-Normal is no exception. Anyone who has looked at editions of the Pantagraph has seen full pages of nothing but letters to the editor.

Those pages always make us happy. What those pages say is that the community cares enough about an issue that they sit down and craft letters to fit the 300-word maximum we allow. A community that cares so much, they'll eschew social media and form their feelings into full sentences and paragraphs. Someone else can misspell incomplete thoughts and use emojis they might not understand. The letters community is thinking things through.

Our letter to the editor community doesn't mind exchanging jibes or responding to one another via letter. We try to stop those after each individual has taken their swing. But it's always good to be reminded that your output is being recognized, even by people you don't know.

The 2020 and 2022 national election runups were thick with dissent and divergent thoughts. Plenty of that came through in numerous letters to the editor. The letters in 2022 actually outnumbered the 2020 letters even though the Trump-Biden debate continues to play out in these pages to this day.

In February 2023, we began running letters about the upcoming election. Remembering the feedback received from the last two national elections, we immediately began running a notice about the deadline for election-related letters.

Now, with the election in the immediate future, we thank you. In excess of 250 election-related letters have been printed, the most of the decade.

That says a significant amount about community confidence in a printed place that can kind of serve like a gathering point for important conversation.

We invite you to keep it up.