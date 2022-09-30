OUR VIEW: Teaching candidates need incentives

Most of us can conjure vivid memories of lessons learned from teachers.

There may have been a moment of sudden realization keyed by a teacher's observation or encouragement. An instructor's words might suddenly coalesce days, months or even years after they're uttered. Or a simple quiet act of kindness may have unknowingly changed life for the better.

Many of today's students are being deprived of those experiences. Today, teaching is one of the most stressful occupations in the U.S., prompting some of the highest turnover rates ever.

After an alarming early August headline in the Washington Post -- "America faces catastrophic teacher shortage" -- earlier this week a Post headline said "Staffing shortages continue to plague schools."

Southern states are seeing the highest amounts of raw teacher vacancies, with Florida coming out on top at 3,911. Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia each have over 3,000 vacancies.

In the midwest, Illinois has a whopping 1,700 vacancies, the most of any state north of the Mason-Dixon line with the exception of Wisconsin's 2,500-plus openings.

Illinois is 13th in the country in average teacher salary. According to teacher advocacy group Education Commission of the States, Illinois is the fourth-easiest state to acquire teacher license reciprocity, behind Arizona, Florida and Hawaii.

Teachers are needed. Illinois is generally among the better locations for potential teachers. If a person wants to be a teacher, the numbers say Illinois is a good place to get a job at a reasonable salary. What's the problem?

Even if taxpayers consider the salary generous, some candidates clearly do not. In many ways, teaching is similar to those other businesses looking to fill open positions. Some find the additional issues to difficult with which to deal.

Think about how we're presently setting the field for teachers. They're asked to be counselor, parent and law enforcement. One of the reasons we don't hear about the wonderful things teachers do is because of the amount we focus on what they do not do.

"Critical race theory" has become a catch-all phrase for what critics see as "indoctrination." But one person's indoctrination is another's truth, just as no person has the same definition for "propaganda."

So potential teachers see those slings and arrows -- in front of school boards all around the country -- before they enter a classroom.

And the classrooms have been the sites of tragic massacres. Even though the likelihood of shootings is dramatically small, they are all vivid in our mind's eye. Teachers hear about proponents of having them armed on school grounds.

Given that confluence, they have every right to say, "You don't trust me to talk and teach to your kids, which is what I've trained to do. Yet you're going to trust me with a firearm in a room full of children?"

As is the case with most employee shortages, the problem cannot be solved overnight. And similar to so many tax-funded issues -- law enforcement, road repair and mental illness are among the hottest right now -- we as taxpayers have to be willing to sacrifice to solve a problem if we don't have other ideas.

Successfully turning around teacher shortages takes money and additional effort. None of us wants to be in a society where we don't succeed at teaching our youth.