One of our greatest national holidays is just around the corner. Maybe we should start recognizing the way we treat it.

The way we receive our information is radically different compared to 2012, even more so from 2002. Our pursuit of that has splintered into hundreds of forms. All of the traditional forms once reached more people. Our interests are as diverse as a light going through a prism.

There’s just one thing that continues to draw our direct interest now more than it ever has. In excess of 55 years old, it pre-dates cable television, the internet, streaming and the Kardashian family. People put more effort into organizing parties around it than Christmas or birthdays.

With the Super Bowl as large, popular and widely viewed as it is, most of us have an idea of where we’ll be by 10 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday evening. We’ll either be driving home from someone’s viewing party or cleaning up after our own, following watching the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

(And as we’re driving, we may ponder how Kansas City has been able to keep its nickname when the Cleveland baseball team and Washington, D.C., football team changed theirs.)

Monday morning will come too soon, and we’re guessing productivity early on in shifts will be down as workers discuss the game and/or nurse headaches

Maybe things would be a little easier if we made the day after the Super Bowl a day of rest, a national mental health day.

That might be going too far. But there’s denying the flip has been made. When the Super Bowl began, football was a regional sport. Baseball and boxing drew the most national attention.

But the Super Bowl chewed up and spat out all of its competition, regularly being the most-watched of any program offered on television. There was a time the Academy Awards were viewed as “the Super Bowl for women,” But the Super Bowl for women is actually the Super Bowl. Even the football championship game watched by the smallest audience beginning in 1975 outranked the most-watched Oscars.

Some businesses are willing to recognize dates off beyond the federal national holidays. The post-Thanksgiving shopping day can be made more crowded when employers allow workers that day off.

There are plenty of issues that would need to be debated, including the necessity of two holidays in each of the first two months of the year. Then in March, along comes the national college basketball tournament and its 32 games on a consecutive Friday and Saturday that impacts work in its own way.

Maybe the National Football League could make a move that would make a holiday moot. How about if the title game was moved to Saturday evening?

The NFL has any number of reasons to ignore the suggestion. The game isn’t really struggling at this point. Leaving the game on Sunday makes a de facto weekend belonging totally to the National Football League. Why would they consider fixing something that isn’t broken?

The short, simple and smart answer is it would be a change for the public good. Besides, if football wasn’t willing to attempt breaking a precedent, we wouldn’t have had a 14-team playoff leading up to this final.

While you ponder how you’ll bring this all up with your boss, remember that Tuesday, Feb. 14, is Valentine’s Day.