OUR VIEW: Sports parents must try to exhale

While most of us never even become varsity athletes in high school, let alone pros, there are few who haven’t at least attempted to play a sport growing up.

Some kids sit in the outfield grass picking dandelions during games, others sob uncontrollably when they lose in the season-ending playoff. The rest of us landed somewhere in between.

But experiencing youth sports as a parent is completely different. It tests you in ways you can’t anticipate.

We all want to advocate for our children — if we don’t stand up for them, who will? But as a youth sport parent, knowing when to speak up and when to shut up can be difficult.

The answer to this question while the game is being played or your child is at practice is almost always to shut up.

Didn’t think the umpire’s strike call against your kid was right? Keep it to yourself. Don’t like that your kid is playing right field? Get over it. You want your kid to adjust his batting stance? Work on it later.

Every year it becomes more difficult for youth sports leagues to find coaches and officials. It’s not because of the kids; it’s the parents.

It should be obvious that berating anyone during a youth sports contest is unacceptable, but umpires all over Central Illinois and beyond will hear from parents not happy with calls that go against their children, when most likely the parent is wrong and the official is right.

When a parent yells at an official, they not only discourage future officials (who wants to get yelled at?) but teach their children that the best way to handle a situation in which you didn’t get your way is to yell.

Berating a coach during a game in front of other players and parents — thankfully a rarity — will only embarrass a child.

But yelling isn’t the only way parents subvert coaches. Local park districts do a great job distributing information to parents that includes expectations for behavior. Among those rules are to not coach your child during games or practices if you’re not a coach on the team. But this is one area many parents can’t control themselves. Games and practices sometimes become individual coaching lessons (and battles of wills) between a parent and their child — not a great experience for the child or the rest of the children trying to compete in the game or also benefit from practice.

If you’re a good official, get certified and get out on a field — they need you. If you want to coach, pass the background check and volunteer. Many youth teams are hurting for both head and assistant coaches.

Of course, it’s not that simple. Many of us don’t have the free time or the appropriate skill/knowledge level to coach or ump. In that case, instead of undermining or abusing those who have chosen to give their time to our children, find ways to encourage. At the very least, don’t be negative – that’s the quickest way to ruin the experience for everyone involved.

