OUR VIEW: Shots remain crucial

We’re all understandably sick of hearing about vaccines.

Again this year, in addition to concerns about a resurgence of variants of COVID-19, we have medical people hammering the necessity of the annual flu shot.

An Associated Press story made reference to a “vaccine-weary” America, and that’s a perfect description. Anti-vaxxers are weary of being lectured about getting a shot they’re not going to get anyway. Those following a regular regimen of vaccinations and health checkups are tired of playing Mother Hen to angry unappreciative adults.

To date, a mere 13% of Americans are up to date on their flu and COVID vaccinations.

We don’t wish to stoke the vaxx-vs.not debate again. People are firmly entrenched on the side they’ve taken. If an anti-vaxxer won’t reverse field if they see a relative or a friend suffer, they certainly won’t change their mind based on a short newspaper editorial.

But it’s also our duty to remind our readers that vaccinations are a good and right thing to do. It’s a matter of public health. And in the case of COVID-19, that virus has claimed 1.1 million American lives.