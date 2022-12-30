OUR VIEW: SAFE-T set to land on Illinois

Here’s fair warning: The SAFE-T Act will begin implementation on Jan. 1.

The Illinois world will present itself radiantly with a new sense of purpose. Or the world will come to an end. It all depends on who was right about the SAFE-T Act.

The truth about the controversial SAFE-T (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today) Act is no one really knows. If we examined other things in our lives as closely as we do with this piece of legislation, it would take a long time to get things done, and everyone would walk away angry.

Advocates of the law point to it as a chance to balance the scales. Black people in Illinois are incarcerated at a disproportional rate compared to their overall population level. Black people in Illinois are in poverty at a disproportional rate compared to their overall population level.

The current bail system favors those with wealth. If you commit a serious crime, you can pay the high bail and be released. If you are poor and commit a less serious crime, you may not be able to pay the bail amount and will remain in jail.

In the wake of the George Floyd murder, protests worldwide called for, at the very least, reforms on the way our country is policed. Yet, very few places actually passed any legislation that changed anything, other than choosing to fund the police more. Illinois was the rare state to actually try to pass reforms.

While the bill isn’t perfect (and has been the target of a lot of money spent by police organizations attacking it), it was at least an attempt to respond to a real grass-roots social movement that was one of the largest seen in this country.

Heavy hitters were among those critical of the act. Law enforcement employees around the state criticized the law, and 100 of 102 Illinois county state's attorneys opposed the original version, Many of them, along with other previous opponents, officially altered their position to "neutral."

Although even law enforcement officials laughed at the social media panic-mongering predictions. Yes, police will still be allowed to remove people who seem to be setting up camp in your backyard, and no, no one will be allowed to slap a police officer without fear of reprisal.

The divisiveness of opinions about the core issue and about the original bill leaves little room for nuanced evaluation. Supporters are not going to belittle anything about the law because of the effort put into making the bill law. Opponents will trumpet the first thing to go wrong.

To more accurately reflect the sides, we can say Democrats are supporters and Republicans are not supporters.No Republican in either chamber voted for the law.

When Illinois was legalizing recreational cannabis, opponents raised concerns about driving under the influence, increased car accidents and a general community decline. Make your own judgment about that issue, just as you should about SAFE-T Act outcomes.

Our suspicion is the outcome will be something short of the glimmering success its backers predict and the hellscape its opponents expect.