OUR VIEW: Rodgers debate symbolic of our time

Not winning the sweepstakes to host “Jeopardy!” is looking more and more devastating for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Not many people care about whether talk show hosts have been vaccinated against COVID-19. But now Rodgers is the present face of the debate over vaccinations and, in a wider sense, the debate for the hearts and minds of the American public.

Before this National Football League season began, the league established its COVID protocols. Players and other employees who were unvaccinated were told to wear masks, practice social distancing and were required to take regular tests.

Close to 150 players have Been sidelined via the league’s COVID protocols, including Rodgers. The NFL's rule says any unvaccinated player with a positive test will be isolated for 10 days and can then return if asymptomatic. A vaccinated player with a positive test, meanwhile, can return if he has two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

The NFL penalties make it easy to discern each player’s violation and their vaccination status. Rodgers’ 10-day isolation meant he was unvaccinated and tested positive.

That brought the first complaint against Rodgers. The media following the team and the team’s fans assumed he had been vaccinated based on statements he made in August. When confronted with that, Rodgers’ camp made the nifty syntactic spin of pointing out Rodgers had used the word “immunized,” but that didn’t mean “vaccinated.”

But he certainly behaved as though he were, disregarding NFL mandates about mask wearing for unvaccinated athletes.

Rodgers previously had sought and was denied an exemption from the NFL-NFL Players Association COVID-19 protocols based on his antibody levels this summer.

When Rogers broke his silence about the penalty, he came out blazing in attack mode. He said he was "in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now" and was facing "my final nail ... in my cancel culture casket." He criticized "woke culture" and "witch hunt" and was particularly enamored with the word "mob," making himself a victim.

He invoked Martin Luther King Jr.

Tuesday, he accepted "full responsibility" for "anybody who felt misled by" his original comments. He did not detail what "full responsibility" meant. He also said "I'm an athlete, I'm not an activist," four days after mentioning Martin Luther King Jr.

The confluence of culture surrounding Rodgers and this incident is astonishing. So much of what’s happening fits perfectly into so many of the cultural arguments we’re having in 2021.

Since it affects everyone, let’s start with the COVID-19 vaccine. We’re divided on taking the shot(s), and there’s plenty of volume on both sides. Enough so that we can rarely hear one another over the screaming.

Rodgers made an appeal to the NFL and the NFL Players Association – the union in which he was an officer until this time last year – to be exempted from the vaccine, and lost. He cites the hundreds of pages of research he’s done while ignoring the thousands of pages of ongoing research done by people who have devoted as much to their professional lives as Rodgers has to his.

Rodgers may proclaim he’s an athlete but not an activist. But we also have to keep in mind he’s also his own corporation, with millions of endorsement dollars riding on Rodgers’ standing with the spending public. State Farm says it’s standing by Rodgers, with whom he has a decade-long relationship. He’d been with Prevea Health, a Wisconsin health conglomerate, for almost as long. But Prevea split with Rodgers.

We’ve weaponized our words with alarming precision, to the point that the language only means what the person intends it to mean, and people can change their meaning to whatever they wish. Rodgers uses the words and phrases of the victimized: “cancel culture,” “witch hunt,” “woke mob.” But he also made reference to not being an anti-vax or a flat-earther.

At least he hasn’t been called a snowflake or a Karen in response.

Let’s acknowledge these words we’re using to identify groups of people are more derogatory short-hand dog whistles than anything else. Being called “woke” is not a compliment. It’s a complaint, sometimes issued by people who are merely insulted if they’re questioned.

But who has suffered from “woke culture”? Rodgers, who’s likely to be starting for his team this weekend? The man who’s already likely faced the most of any penalty the league will give one of its marquee players?

With State Farm by his side, it appears Rodgers’ cost of an attack from the “woke mob” is inconsequential financially.

Has Dave Chappelle suffered from woke culture? His recent Netflix special was panned for his anti-LGTBQ+ sentiments. Yet his check for the show was into eight figures, the company has stood by him, and he’s being supported by such unlikely entities as the Wall Street Journal and Caitlyn Jenner, neither of whom had much good to say about Chappelle when he was complaining about race and social issues.

This is just the latest collision at the crossroads of sports, entertainment, health, politics and social issues. Our guess is the next one will be even sillier. Who saw this one coming?

