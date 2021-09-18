OUR VIEW: Roadwork a blessing in the open (copy)

If we share a single community complaint, it’s about something we all use on a regular basis.

We share an interest in the improvement of our infrastructure. The reason infrastructure is discussed so often is because it’s all around us, it all needs improvement, and as soon as one repair is finished, another priority appears.

We’ve yet to see the approval of the large and extensive country-wide infrastructure plans. We’ve been waiting on that through multiple administrations. Relatively speaking, infrastructure is an easy subject to ignore. If the roads and bridges are holding together, if the electricity is staying on, if sewers aren’t backing up, then everything is (relatively) fine. There’s always something pressing that needs to be addressed

But infrastructure is vital as well. It’s the kind of thing we don’t notice until we’re without it. Or we become numb to what we notice. There’s that bridge we try to avoid, there’s that pothole around which we deftly drive daily.

The wild card of climate change will inevitably show its results, and that’s another factor to be addressed.

A 2018 American Society of Civil Engineers infrastructure report card on Illinois gave the state a C-minus overall, and its roads were given a grade of D. The organization in 2017 gave the United States a D-plus overall and a D for its roads. Funding estimates for repairs start at an inconceivable $1 trillion, and that’s just a starting point.

Saying roads need repair is not exactly news to anyone who’s driven. Weather plays havoc with the surfaces on which we travel, with extremes in triple digits above zero and double digits below zero, not to mention summer and winter precipitation.

Those repairs need to start somewhere, and we’re beginning to see that work around the state now. A statewide capital infrastructure plan, Rebuild Illinois, will be investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation, with $25.3 billion specifically for roads and bridges. The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning to reconstruct more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck over the next six years.

In its first year, the Rebuild Illinois plan has finished $2.7 billion of improvements across the state, which includes repairing 1,706 miles of highway and 128 bridges in addition to 228 safety improvements.

Let the work -- and the complaints about construction preventing us from easily getting where we want to go – continue

And while we’re out there, let’s also keep an eye out for farm vehicles that are or soon will be on the roads doing their fall work. Keep an eye out for anyone who’s working.

