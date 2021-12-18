OUR VIEW: Rivian's Thursday was pure whiplash on path to capacity

The company announced plans for a highly anticipated $5 billion battery and manufacturing center on the eastern edge of Atlanta, where up to 7,500 will work. CEO R.J. Scaringe in an investor call said they'll break ground in the summer and be selling vehicles by 2024.

If the bet pays off, it would join Rivian's gigantic plant in west Normal in churning out a fleet of all-electric vehicles.

But about that contrast: Also Thursday, the latest earnings report showed Rivian, which last month went public in one of the biggest IPOs ever, has been hemorrhaging cash — in the ballpark of $1.2 billion in the three months ending in September.

The company credited the loss to labor and overhead associated with starting the production of its pickup truck in Normal.

That means about $2.2 billion has been lost the first nine months of the year. And only about 380 vehicles have been delivered.

Those are some scary numbers, a whiplash that feels especially strong because it was contained in one earnings report.

Those two elements, however, are closely related.

Rivian faces a familiar puzzle for upstarts. A new Georgia plant means Rivian will be able to ramp up production and finally get more vehicles off the floor.

“In the near term, we expect this dynamic — of vehicle production being significantly less than our manufacturing capacity — will continue to have a negative drag on gross profit as we ramp production of the R1T, R1S (SUV) and EDV (commercial van)," Rivian said in a statement.

​Also encouraging is Rivian saying it will increase hiring in Normal by bringing on up to 1,000 additional workers. A planned expansion will increase capacity from 150,000 to 200,000 vehicles a year. The Georgia plant will be able to make 400,000.

The reality is, while it will take many years for Rivian to turn a profit, the company still has a market value of $90 billion and brought in $13.5 billion in the IPO alone.

There is buzz and enthusiasm. And production and capacity are more crucial now than a balance sheet.

We're proud of what Normal has done to build Rivian up. Now we get to watch where it goes from here.

