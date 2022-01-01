OUR VIEW: Rivian can't build on exploited labor

Labor disputes are as old paychecks, but even by today's standards, the accusations leveled against Rivian Automotive's subcontractors are distressing.

According to the Illinois Attorney General's Office, Guangzhou Mino Equipment Co. of China, IT8 Software Engineering S.L. of Spain and LAM Automation of Mexico shorted overtime pay to 54 Mexican laborers who were building the assembly line in Normal starting in May. Rivian hired those companies to handle the project.

An investigation launched in July after someone flagged possible pay violations found there was an “elaborate arrangement” to avoid paying overtime to Mexicans working on visas.

The complaint says those workers had 60-80-hour, seven-day work weeks, but were stiffed extra money they ought to have earned, the complaint says.

“Any company doing business in our state must follow laws that require workers to be fairly compensated for the hours they work,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement. “This settlement should send a message that employers cannot hide behind subcontractors to avoid responsibility for stolen wages.”

Raoul is right.

This editorial board has long been bullish on Rivian, in large part because we see the kind of innovation that has taken shape in west Normal as our region's economic path forward.

But it's troubling state officials say that growth is being built in part on the backs on people being exploited.

Rivian agreed to pay about $400,000 to make it go away.

Such settlements are common in business, of course. And lawsuits come with the territory in any big build.

Rivian made $13.7 billion in its initial public offering last month and is expanding more and more in Normal.

We hope the company does a better job doing business with subcontractors who aren’t the subject of state investigations that say workers are being shortchanged.

