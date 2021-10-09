OUR VIEW: Removing Jelani Day tribute was heartless, unneeded

The painting was put up on a brick wall on the publicly-owned building at 104 E. Beaufort St. in uptown Normal. It depicted Day in a suit jacket with the words "Jelani" overhead, a tribute to a man whose death at age 25 has brought international attention.

Questions remain about Day's mysterious disappearance in August and the discovery of his body in a LaSalle County waterway a month later. During those weeks, we watched family and friends, as well as fellow ISU students, plead for anyone to come forward with information.

OUR VIEW: Jelani Day, family deserve answers Many people have already done their best for Jelani Day. For their sake and his, we must insist on coming to a conclusion about his story.

It's still not clear what happened to this bright young student, and we're left with more questions than answers. Authorities have not said how Day died.

As chronicled in today's Pantagraph, those who knew him at Danville High School and elsewhere describe Day as a kind and sharp young man destined for success. They talked about the raw feelings of loss that linger.

That emotion clearly wasn't recognized when the tribute to Day was heartlessly taken down. A town representative said the artwork violated code and would be displayed elsewhere.

"Typically, the town would simply remove the work," the town said in a statement. "The town recognizes this piece as an expression of grief over a tragic situation and respectfully preserved the tribute. We are working with Illinois State University to explore options for sharing it on campus."

Despite that, the move triggered protests, who went to the Town Council meeting demanding answers.

In our view, those frustrations are warranted. Just because they can remove that mural, doesn't mean they should have.

We're glad the matter was resolved, but not before another layer of misfortune has been brought to this terrible case. Day's death is a tragedy, and the controversy over removing the mural was both entirely predictable — and entirely avoidable.

