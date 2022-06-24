OUR VIEW: Remember your patriotic duty and vote

How strange does it feel to be planning Fourth of July events while reading about an impending primary election?

Here we are.

This year offers a chance to do your patriotic duty as a preamble to July 4.

Be sure to vote on or before Tuesday. June 28. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During the 2021 Illinois General Assembly, state lawmakers passed Senate Bill 825. The bill, along with a host of election-related proposals, moved the date of the Illinois primary from March 15 to June 28. The shift in date was an effort by state lawmakers to accommodate delayed 2020 Census data.

It’s our chance as citizens of the United States to have a say in who represents us in Washington D.C, Springfield and our home counties. The winners move on to the general election in November. The exact day is Nov. 8.

For those who desire more citizen participation in elections, primaries are an anathema, especially off-year elections. The presidential election drew record numbers in 2020. But the names that drove 2020 turnout are not on this year’s ballot. Some of our readers have already made mention of feeling primary fatigue and being concerned about any voting enthusiasm carried over to November.

We’ll repeat the thing we always say: The power of your vote and the more noticeable impact it has on your daily life grows the closer you get to home.

The good news is it’s never been easier to gather information on candidates. It’s also never been less of a hassle to cast your vote.

The ballot box is the way we’ve been settling discussions of the country’s policy and directions. Make sure your voice is heard. Keep in mind how little separates all of us, even in elections. A 50.1% to 49.9% decision is by the most slender of margins, but a whole lot of people didn’t vote for that winner.

