OUR VIEW: Remember the reason to mark Memorial Day

Memorial Day traditionally marks the start of summer. Conditions may make us feel as though we’ve skipped spring altogether, but we’ll cling to the hope of temperate calm, sunny days and relaxing evenings.

We’ll start all that with a Memorial Day weekend that’s full of all the things the day represents: a Monday off from work, a day to grill or go to the lake or simply a day to quietly assess your world.

But Memorial Day’s purpose is to mark a day to remember the 1.35 million citizens who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, dying while serving in the armed forces. On Memorial Day, you'll see flags flying at many cemeteries and from many porch fronts. Families will honor their soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen and guardsmen, living and deceased. We all must take time to remember to mourn the dead, comfort the living, and honor the lives lost in the pursuit of the greatness of our country.

Memorial Day should not be confused with Veterans Day. Memorial Day is a day of remembering the men and women who died while serving, while Veterans Day marks the service of all U.S. military veterans.

The remembrances should be solemn, but they don’t all have to be sad. The ones we honor would no doubt be pleased that their sacrifices have resulted in such joy.

Memorial Day first was called Decoration Day and came into being toward the end of the Civil War. The formal name change to Memorial Day came in 1967, although the term had come into favor nearly 80 years before.

Interestingly, the holiday's roots are tied to Central Illinois, because those early formal celebrations were under the auspices of the Grand Army of the Republic.

"... Dr. Benjamin F. Stephenson came from Springfield (to Decatur) to establish the first post of the Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization of soldiers who fought for the Union, in a move that laid the foundation for what is now Memorial Day," wrote Emily Steele in 2014, then a reporter for the Herald & Review.

The “National Moment of Remembrance” resolution was established by Congress in December 2000. The resolution says that at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day, Americans should “voluntarily and informally observe in their own way a moment of remembrance and respect, pausing from whatever they are doing for a moment of silence or listening to ‘Taps.' ”

That's an easily accomplished suggestion. The sacrifice made by the armed forces dead is one to be respected, regardless of age, political stances, or opinions about the armed conflicts into which our country has entered. The number of our fellow citizens who did not return from conflict is sobering. The least any of us can do is pay respect with silence.

And that always leaves room to do more.

To the over 1 million men and women who are serving – including thousands of National Guard members whose work is as varied as the individuals doing it -- we say thank you. To the many more who gave their lives, and to those individuals’ families, whether in peace or in uncertain times, every last Monday of May, we will always show our gratitude for your service.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0