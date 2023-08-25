Food deserts have plagued Illinois for years. A new law may help change that.

Communities across Illinois lack access to nearby stores that sell high-quality food. The state is developing a

program to distribute $20 million for grants and technical assistance for grocery stores as well as funding research into food insecurity.

The grants will go to grocery stores that are independently owned, including for-profit and nonprofit organizations, co-ops and grocery stores owned by units of local government.

Megastores, changing community demographics and the ease of rapid food options were already causing a drop in the number of corner grocery stores that were a tradition a half-century ago.

People moved out of small towns to larger cities, in some cases searching for more shopping options than they had. Shopping for multiple items -- clothing, over-the-counter medication, entertainment, toys and more -- became an irresistible convenience, and some of those stores became mega-mega when they added groceries. That made them direct competitors with the mom-and-pop stores.

As was the case with a number of small businesses across the state, the coronavirus severely wounded the few still standing. And if a fast food burger franchise was open nearby, it became easier to replace balanced meals with the convenience and comfort of someone else doing it for us.

What resulted was an expansion of what's been burrowing into smaller communities and neighborhoods. Jobs go away. Fresh food goes away. Gas prices go up. People are forced to make choices and leave people deciding what essentials they can afford.

Those are the seeds for poor nutrition and other setbacks.

The program's proponents say supporting grocers with state funds will be a boon for residents and struggling local economies.

According to 2021 data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, at least 3 million Illinois residents live in food deserts as defined in the new law, although the state's Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity can designate additional areas as food deserts.

Data collected this spring by the U.S. Census Bureau also revealed that food insecurity affects multiracial, Hispanic and Black households at higher rates than white households.

Freshman state Rep. Mary Beth Canty, D-Arlington Heights, told Capitol News Illinois that she also views the bill as a step toward reducing violence. "When there's a lack of investment in communities, that's when you start to see incidents of violence rise," Canty said.

The Grocery Initiative originated among Democrats, it passed the Senate unanimously in May. In the House, however, there was more conservative opposition leading to a 96-17 vote, splitting the Republican party.

Among the dissenters was Rep. Martin McLaughlin, R-Barrington Hills, who said the proposal was a "horrendous idea" during debate on the bill in May and likened government support for grocery stores to socialist countries like Venezuela and Cuba.

But it's not as though stores are being opened to give food away. All of the precepts of capitalism can remain in existence and hungry people can be fed at the same time. It's not an either-or choice.

Some businesses where fresh fruit and vegetables have not traditionally been offered are making changes. Family Dollar has started selling apples, oranges, onions, potatoes, and other fruit and vegetables, and frozen poultry, pork and beef at approximately 100 of its more than 7,000 stores. Dollar General offers produce at more than 1,300 of its 17,000 stores and has a target of 10,000.

The phrases are ugly and should be more urgent than they appear to be. Food is a basic necessity. The phrases "food desert" and "food insecurity" are more fit for feral animals than humans.