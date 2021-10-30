OUR VIEW: Primed to assist with employment

Self-driving cars in the Midwest may as well be fiction. We need people driving.

That's just one of the ways Central Illinois is prepared to take on the apparent shortage of workers across the country.

In some areas of the United States, unfilled jobs number almost double the number available 12 months ago. This wasn't supposed to happen.

Federal unemployment supplements of $300 a week, along with two emergency programs that benefited gig workers and the long-term unemployed, ended nationally Sept. 6. Surprising analysts around the country, America’s overall workforce actually shrank that month. The labor shortage has persisted longer than many economists had anticipated.

The result has been the annoyances that have slowly become serious problems. The supply chain that takes goods from production to consumer is brittle where it isn't broken. The materials all exist, as does market desire. But an inability to match prospective employee to employer has resulted in widespread shortages, dissatisfaction and accusation.

In some cases, employers are as yet unwilling or unable to put together attractive packages to draw from the employee pool. People may have seen others working some of those jobs, particularly in the service industry, and have decided the punishment the work delivers is not offset by the pay. In others, training is needed.

That's where community colleges come into play. Numerous Illinois schools, for example, offer training for trade work. Instruction for a commercial driver's license is available, and those job openings are at the heart of the supply chain splintering.

Those jobs are a challenge. As much as we need their work, our societal decisions at this point don't seem to be geared toward making the life of a transportation professional an easier one.

But as much as some things seem exactly the same, our work has evolved to the point where some jobs would be laughable or unrecognizable to us 20 years ago. We may not be wholly equipped to battle the labor challenges we face. But we're doing a good job recognizing some of the problems and addressing them in the hope that we can increase both employment and job satisfaction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0