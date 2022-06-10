OUR VIEW: Pride Month goal of equality is vital

One of the benefits of the growing public acceptance of non-binary sexuality is seeing people you love finally being able to present themselves as they are.

Our decisions to designate days, weeks and months honoring specific groups is important. The word “disenfranchised” is probably used too often, but if you’re a member of a group that feels as though it’s on the outside looking in, it’s a word that rings too true.

We’re glad to again note the designation of June as Pride Month.

Our society has a lengthy history of not doing right by minorities. Yet, our aim to improve is apparent in our willingness to at least listen to viewpoints outside our own.

The celebration of Pride Month in June began in 1969 with the Stonewall Inn uprising, an event led by Black trans women fighting back against the establishment. On June 28, 1969, police had come to raid the only bar in New York City for gay men that allowed dancing to arrest people for crossdressing and being transgender. Police raids on places where gay people congregated were common at the time.

“The uprising at the Stonewall Inn in June 1969, sparked a liberation movement — a call to action that continues to inspire us to live up to our Nation’s promise of equality, liberty, and justice for all. Pride is a time to recall the trials the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) community has endured and to rejoice in the triumphs of trailblazing individuals who have bravely fought — and continue to fight — for full equality,” President Joe Biden wrote in his proclamation recognizing the month. “Pride is both a jubilant communal celebration of visibility and a personal celebration of self-worth and dignity.

“For all of our progress, there are many States in which LGBTQ+ individuals still lack protections for fundamental rights and dignity in hospitals, schools, public accommodations, and other spaces. Our Nation continues to witness a tragic spike in violence against transgender women of color. LGBTQ+ individuals — especially youth who defy sex or gender norms — face bullying and harassment in educational settings and are at a disproportionate risk of self-harm and death by suicide. Some States have chosen to actively target transgender youth through discriminatory bills that defy our Nation’s values of inclusivity and freedom for all. … Ending violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community demands our continued focus and diligence.”

America and Americans take pride in the melting pot of people that makes up this nation. They should also be proud of how the rainbow flag represents that to which the country can aspire.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0