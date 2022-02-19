OUR VIEW: Partnerships show what can be done

The past two Fridays have been good ones for McLean County's sweet teeth — and good for business.

On Feb. 11, “Uptown Covered in Chocolate” was hosted by various businesses in the town of Normal.

A week later, downtown Bloomington held “Tour de Chocolat,” which offered samples and other sweets as well.

Both showcased small businesses and brought crowds to support these crucial drivers of the local economy.

Importantly, the cacao-themed events were held on different Fridays, rather than on the same day.

That’s an important distinction.

For too long, the prevalent thought was that uptown and downtown were in competition and that rivaling stores, restaurants and other businesses were fighting for the same piece of the pie.

The reality is, people can and do go to both — and enjoy both uptown and downtown.

Our community is fortunate to have two central business districts full of charm, history and commerce. Both boast retailers and amenities other municipalities would envy.

As with many things in Bloomington-Normal, more partnerships are needed between these two interests, where there are strong opportunities for growth.

Both have so much to offer.

We are lucky.

The last two Fridays show what can be accomplished.

