OUR VIEW: Ongoing shaming is a crime

Sometimes jokes land poorly, and sometimes they shouldn’t be launched at all.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado), one of our many elected officials who love to hear themselves talk, launched a missile at the college loan debt forgiveness plan announced last week.

Boebert claimed the president’s plan would be “robbing hard-working Americans to pay for Karen's daughter's degree in lesbian dance theory."

At least Boebert leaves no room for doubt on which side of the culture wars she has planted her flag.

It’s a cute joke, akin to a 1950s idiom. That idiom introduced us to “underwater basket weaving,” meaning a fictional college course or degree that is entirely useless. The imaginary class or degree was a jab at scholarship athletes and at liberals viewed as just killing time instead of genuinely pursuing higher education.

“Karen” is a pejorative term for a white woman perceived as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal. At least Boebert has a grasp of popular internet slang, which probably brings her closer to the thought process of her constituency.

The remark is the latest of an unfortunate evolution of our country’s level of discourse. Criticizing legislation is not enough. Present debate requires some mocking and name-calling, something to which few politicians are immune.

We don’t expect Boebert to back off. These insults are how she built her reputation, and her contempt for education is rooted as deeply as her devotion to QAnon nonsense. She dropped out of high school in 2004 when she had a baby, and earned a GED certificate in 2020, a month before her first election primary.

(But while we’re at this point, we’ll reiterate that Boebrt did not receive a PPP loan during the pandemic for the benefit of one of her restaurants. There’s no evidence of the claim.)

Some politically conservative politicians have made their bones in recent years with criticisms of entertainment and athletics that emphasize the amount of money spent and the inconsequential nature of those fields.

Suppose you found relief in streaming services like Netflix or Hulu during the pandemic. In that case, you’re probably glad that a majority of those who produced that entertainment for you had done the studying and practicing to still be able to distract us while it felt as though the world was collapsing around us.

The crime is the ongoing shaming. It’s OK to have some student debt forgiven. Our government is good at picking and choosing beneficiaries, and those who backed bank relief 14 years ago seem to be the first to be complaining about student debt relief, conveniently forgetting predatory lending and the real victims of the housing market crash, those who were left without homes.

The sooner name-calling and awful jokes give way to compassion and consideration, we’ll be on a better path.

We’re not holding our breath.