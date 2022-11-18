OUR VIEW: Maybe this will be the year for bipartisanship

The period after an election is always interesting to observe. No campaign promises have been broken, most candidates and most supporters are either upbeat or gracious, and there are promises things will be different.

One significant difference between 2022 and 2020 – aside from fewer COVID-19 restrictions – is the relative quiet about the integrity of the voting. President Trump was blasting voting irregularity on the 2020 campaign trail, months before anyone voted. Slight rumbles were present nationally ahead of this year’s voting, but the aftermath has focused more on political strategy and potential division, not the legitimacy of the process.

There’s another wrench in the process, however. Congress is still split, although now it’s the Republicans in charge in the House and the Democrats in the Senate. But even control of Congress and the presidency has not led to much production by either party. Presidents Obama and Trump both squandered Congress control in the first two years of their presidencies.

There’s a single thing that could mean so much. Virtually every campaign mentions it, practically every winner promises it.

But how much reaching across the aisle have we truly seen from either party? Illinois Democrats will continue to govern as though Republicans and their constituency don’t matter, particularly the downstate ones. In Washington, D.C., even control of the legislative and executive departments has resulted in limited progress.

If the execution of trying to cross aisles is the minority party petulantly pouting and saying they don’t feel invited, that will put us exactly where we’ve been for in excess of a decade.

Our political parties have allowed themselves to be defined by their extremes instead of working to compromise for the sake of a country that clearly lacks a direction with which everyone can at least be content. Not everyone on the right is a prejudiced fascist. Not everyone on the left is a socialist terrorist. But when the middle goes silent, the edges are allowed to rise and take center stage.

Sure, some (perhaps many) candidates ran (and won) using hatred and fear-mongering during their campaigns. But some of those winners also laid out the promise of pondering bipartisanship.

Perhaps it’s naïve. But we will give these winners the benefit of the doubt, even those who have been around for years and ignored the promise each time.

As long as someone can imagine it, there’s a possibility that the United States and Illinois can have governments that look out for the interests of their citizens.