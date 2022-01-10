OUR VIEW: Market around Rivian turning more crowded

When it comes to Rivian, don’t count traditional automakers out quite yet.

That was the lesson last week, when Amazon inked a deal to become the first commercial customer for the Ram ProMaster electric van. That’s the vehicle being developed by Stellantis NV, the company that makes Chryslers.

Amazon, of course, in 2019 wowed when it signed an agreement with Rivian for 100,000 electric delivery vans.

The purchase and investment was seen as a major endorsement of the upstart and its assembly line in west Normal. Since then, California-based Rivian has launched a pickup truck, went public in the biggest IPO of the year and announced plans for a $5 billion plant in Georgia. More hiring is expected in Normal, where the plant is seen as a critical center of both economic development and innovation.

But Rivian also has faced continual costs associated with getting vehicles made and other daunting challenges.

Rivian and Ford ended plans to develop an electric vehicle. Last week, the company fell below its November IPO price on the announcement of the Stellantis deal. The arrangement also includes the development of cars and trucks with Amazon software.

Last week also included the announcement of General Motors entering into an agreement with Walmart and FedEx for electric vehicles and the unveiling of a new electric pickup.

The reality is, while Rivian is a trendsetter, the market is getting much more crowded.

And as more get in the game, the Rivian road is likely to get even rockier.

