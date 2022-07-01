OUR VIEW: Leave fireworks to pros

We offer a simple request to the fellow residents of our neighborhoods.

Leave the fireworks to the professionals. Please.

We understand that's heresy in a land littered with fireworks shops, especially in cities where the laws are winked at. And there’s nothing more American than lighting off a few firecrackers, right?

Certainly. And those fireworks definitely have their place. That place is somewhere the noise, sparkle and explosions are less likely to disturb people if they’re fired in larger areas. Where the professionals work. Not on a neighborhood street.

Those neighborhood fireworks don’t just annoy the neighbor across the street who surreptitiously peek through their curtains. Post-traumatic stress disorder is a condition suffered by former military members and others throughout our society. You can’t always tell by looking. Your fireworks might be terrifying someone with nowhere else to go, or incapable of moving once the explosions start. Pets like dogs and cats can be negatively affected, too.

Leaving the fireworks to the pros is one gift you can give your neighbors.

