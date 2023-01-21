OUR VIEW: Law enforcement must enforce laws

The backlash against Illinois’ gun law was expected. The part observers didn’t anticipate was widespread and public pronouncements by law enforcement officials that they would ignore the law.

In the parlance of the day, they said the quiet part out loud.

On the final day of Illinois’ 102nd General Assembly, the legislature and Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms. No future sales are allowed. Guns already in possession must be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Noncompliance can bring a Class 2 felony. Magazines are limited to 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. Possession could be a petty offense and a fine of $1,000 for each violation.

Attorneys couldn’t wait to challenge the law in court. Lawmakers opposing the bill declined to negotiate. They wanted a court challenge. Courts are an inevitable part of the never-ending battle between advocates on either side of the firearms debate.

Law enforcement officials around the state have indicated or specifically stated that they’ll ignore the law. Down the line, that’s another issue that could find its way into the courts. There’s precedent, after all.

Kimberly Jean Davis, then a county clerk for Rowan County, Kentucky, gained international attention in 2015 for defying a U.S. federal court order to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

When the Supreme Court decided Obergefell v. Hodges, all county clerks in Kentucky were ordered to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Citing personal religious objections to same-sex marriage, Davis began denying marriage licenses to all couples to avoid issuing them to same-sex couples.

A lawsuit against Davis was filed and went to the Supreme Court, which denied the case. She continued to refuse to issue licenses and was jailed for contempt. When she was released after a promise to not interfere with her employees issuing licenses, she also modified the Kentucky marriage licenses used in her office so that they no longer mentioned her name.

Which seems a long way to go to make a point, but such was Davis’ conviction.

In a more recent and more secular case, a Virginia prosecutor says her office will stop its involvement in the prosecution of some misdemeanor cases.

Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj wrote in a memo that her office is "inundated" and needs to focus more on felony and violent crimes. The memo said hit-and-run (property damage), reckless driving (under 90 mph), trespass, drunk in public and eluding are among the offenses that will not be prosecuted by her office.

Biberaj was a victim of timing and betrayal. The memo, she said, was a draft seeking input, and there was a plan to explain the decision. The part that didn’t make it earlier in the story was that the letter stated that for those misdemeanor charges, her office could work the cases if law enforcement chose to prosecute the crimes.

This is the world into which Macon County Sheriff Jim Root and other Illinois law enforcement step when they make public pronouncements saying they’ll ignore the law.

The statement reads as pandering, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker called it “grandstanding,” with law enforcement officials playing into the fears and alarm expressed by gun owners, particularly those downstate.

If Root and others are against the law, that's fine. Play that role and represent those for whom law enforcement is a priority. But their duties are also to follow the laws, not cherry-pick the ones they will enforce.

That’s no way to build bridges with sections of the community who feel law enforcement gives them extra scrutiny. and the ensuing legal issues are targeting a weak link that instead needs help and a better relationship with police.

Enforcement of law is transactional enough. The officer who pulls you over for rolling through a stop sign or driving 10 mph over the speed limit has every right to issue it. You broke the law. The law says you need a traffic ticket. But in some cases, the driver gets a warning and waits breathlessly for the officer to pull away and end the encounter.

Law enforcement officials could privately choose to ignore violations easily and quietly. That’s certainly been the case previously.

Perhaps the manner of Pritzker’s wrangling must take some responsibility as well. The most reasonable observer will say if “they” intended to take guns, they’d have done so already. Concerns about the slippery slope of denigration of rights suddenly seems prescient when a state slips a controversial bill banning certain weapons into law during a last-minute session at the end of its term.

No constituency can be happy with the fashion in which this law was passed. Certainly no constituent can be satisfied when people are murdered, be that in schools, at concerts or parades, sitting at home or walking our streets.

So compromises have to somehow be made. Law enforcement officials can work with politicians to lead a discussion on what weapons they find acceptable. Neither side will get exactly what they want.

It’s despicable that this kind of political maneuvering happened, with two major laws dramatically impacting Second and Fourteenth Amendment rights. Even those who support the laws have to be appalled by the chicanery.

A discussion about the laws in advance would go a long way toward mitigating anger, frustration and rebellion. Massaging laws can look like you were just too lazy to do things right the first time.