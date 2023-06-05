Illinois legislators take pride in balance. They work hard to make all things right for all people.

Unless they don't get what they want.

A bill requiring state-level constitutional challenges to be filed in either Cook or Sangamon counties is awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature to become law.

The counties, home to Chicago and Springfield, would be the only venues for people seeking relief against a state statute, rule or executive order based on constitutional grounds.

Democrats argue the law is necessary to prevent individuals and groups from "judge shopping," filing suits in specific places based on an anticipation of a favorable ruling. They reason that suits often end up being moved to Springfield or Chicago anyway.

At least that's how Democrats frame the bill. They're the ones who wrote it and approved it, with no help from the opposing party. That's right, super-majorities in both chambers make it possible for Democrats to pass bills without needing a single vote from Republicans.

Neither party has received exactly what they've wanted in court cases this decade.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, conservatives challenged Pritzker's authority to issue and enforce a statewide mask mandate and to close schools. But the Republicans are winning in challenges to the criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act and challenges to the state's semiautomatic weapons bans have also popped up in downstate courtrooms.

State Rep Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, the bill's sponsor, couldn't resist lobbing a potshot at some of those lawsuits. " ... over the past three years," Hoffman said, "the attorney general's office has been forced to respond to — I would call them in many cases — frivolous lawsuits that strain the office's limited resources."

But Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, fired back, saying, "You get a court ruling where people legitimately go to their home court where they live and get a ruling that you don't like ... and you change the rules. The ends do not justify the means."

Windhorst added that a bill like this is why many downstate county boards have adopted resolutions seeking to secede from the state.

State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, said, "They pass unconstitutional laws to make law-abiding citizens criminals and then they make those same citizens travel hundreds of miles to a kangaroo court that they control."

What the Republicans lack in numbers in Springfield is more than made up for by their capabilities of hyperbole.

But that doesn’t mean they’re wrong. The bill unquestionably limits the capabilities to challenge state laws. Traveling from Carmi to Springfield is a four-hour drive. And that’s not smooth sailing on an interstate highway.

Opening the doors of justice to all is one of the things democracy is supposed to be about. Choking off a venue that serves its citizens does no service to any kind of fairness.

This is a law written by and for Democrats. Nothing positive is achieved by steamrolling due process. Democrats have taken up their proverbial mallet to attempt to crush the courts into submission.

That’s their privilege based on election results. If Republicans want a say in state issues, they’re going to have to make better efforts to connect with the public. Otherwise, they’ll keep seeing more of the same.