OUR VIEW: Landlords, tenants both need help

There will continue to be physical, emotional and financial fallout from the COVID pandemic nightmare.

As the moratorium on evictions concludes in Illinois, there will be plenty of people with an overwhelming need for help.

Hey, folks in Springfield -- keep tenants and landlords in mind as you look to divvy up federal COVID relief funds.

Landlords who manage just a few properties for income have had their financial knees cut out from under them for 18 months. Unless they've been able to continue to pay taxes on their properties, they could be risking their own foreclosure.

The National Association of Realtors reports that nationwide, about half of all housing providers are “mom and pop operations.” Landlords and tenants are all in lose-lose situations. They're both looking for money, and some of them may still be looking for work.

We can point to job availability as an encouragement for unemployed people to move back into society. The COVID intrusion allowed employees, particularly those who work two or three jobs to make ends me, the opportunity to re-evaluate and determine what they would need to be paid to do the work requested.

Job requirements and expectations change all the time. This time around, we have the added impact of a worldwide health crisis.

It's too early to tell if the predicted "tsunami" of evictions clogs courts, shelters and streets. There is no question of "if" there will be an eviction crisis. There will be. Too many revenue streams were dammed up.

The predictions also say most likely to be affected negatively by evictions are low-income renters of color.

The news isn't all bad. The moratorium helped public health. An analysis by the National Bureau of Economic Research found policies aimed at limiting evictions cut COVID-19 infections by 3.8% and deaths by 11%.

Good news for renters (although more miserable news for landlords) is that the eviction process takes five or six months. And there is plenty of assistance available. A mediation service is available in Macon County.

Congress has approved more than $46 billion in rental assistance to help during the shutdown. But just more than 10% of that has actually been distributed.

Illinois has paid out more than $185 million to over 22,000 renters and landlords, the state reports. In June, the Treasury Department said Illinois was the second-highest provider of rental assistance nationwide.

But Illinois still has in excess of 73,000 applications waiting to be processed.

A public information flood needs to take place so people who have assistance available to them are aware of it.

Free legal assistance can be accessed by going to evictionhelpillinois.org or calling 855-631-0811.

