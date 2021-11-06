OUR VIEW: Kinzinger decision disappointing

One of the disappointing results of the redistricting of Illinois is how many popular elected officials may or already have removed themselves from Congressional races.

Adam Kinzinger has already made his decision – he won’t be running for Congress.

A pair of other Central Illinois Republicans, Darin LaHood and Rodney Davis, face freshly eviscerated districts. LaHood has announced his intentions to run, while Davis has been mum.

Kinzinger may have their eyes on another prize. Is there a Republican in the state with a recognizable name who hasn’t been linked to a run for governor? He may be looking at that or another office. Or he may be pondering retreating from public service.

Kinzinger has been in office since 2010, Davis since 2012 and LaHood since 2015. That’s a lot of experience to be concerned about losing.

Both Kinzinger and LaHood are wildly popular among their voters. Their victories have been one-sided, a tribute to the way their voters feel about them. LaHood was elected in 2015 in the special election that filled the seat from which Aaron Schock had resigned. LaHood’s support has always been at 67% of the vote or higher. Kinzinger fell under 60% voter support in just one election – 2018. The previous campaign, the Democrats didn’t place anyone on the ballot to oppose him.’

One unfortunate fact is clear. At least one and potentially three men supported for years by an electorate may be removed from the national picture just because of the way the districts were drawn. That has to be viewed as a loss in some fashion.

