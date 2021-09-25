OUR VIEW: Jelani Day, family deserve answers

Many people have already done their best for Jelani Day. For their sake and his, we must insist on coming to a conclusion about his story.

The LaSalle County coroner Thursday identified Jelani Day as the deceased person whose body was found on the bank of the Illinois River on Sept. 4. The Illinois State University student was last seen on Aug, 24.

The effort to find Day was widespread and extensive. The family reported him missing Aug, 25. Searches, including a gathering of 100-plus supporters at the Illinois State University Bone Student Center, were conducted. The case received national attention.

One way to at least reduce some of the pain felt by Day’s family, friends and community is to find out exactly what happened to him. His car was found two days after he was reported missing. The vehicle, with Day’s clothes inside, is discovered in a wooded area in Peru, about 60 miles north of Bloomington.

Investigators are understandably releasing few details at this point. A toxicology test is being done.

Expressing “thoughts and prayers” in support to those in grief has the makings of a cliché we don’t hear. But it’s the best we can offer those in pain. We embrace the words of Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, who post on Facebook her gratitude to “every single person who has thought about, prayed for, talked about and searched for Jelani. We love each and every one of you for making Jelani’s story personal.”

A family so caring deserves every answer it wants.

