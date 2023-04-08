Just in time for Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released numbers from 2021.

The numbers aren’t pretty.

The administration reports a 10.5% increase in traffic deaths in 2021. The total of just short of 43,000 deaths was a 16-year high. The 10.5% increase is the largest percentage increase since 1975.

In excess of 3,500 of the deaths are attributed to distracted driving, leading to the agency starting a $5 million advertising campaign that will plead with drivers to keep their attention on the road.

We shouldn’t need the reminders. Illinois passed its first distracting driving law, banning wearing headphones while driving, in 2001. Since 2014, it’s been illegal in Illinois to compose, send, or read a text message while driving. We’ve seen that law enforced extensively for almost a decade.

Yet we need reminders. Let’s examine some of the incontrovertible facts about distracted driving.

The most obvious reason is we don’t drive well when our eyes aren’t on the road, Sending or reading a text takes our eyes off the road for five seconds. At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed. The faster you go, the less we’re protecting ourselves and others.

Don’t text on a multi-lane highway, no matter how clear, straight and unimpeded you might feel.

People who use their cell phones to talk or text while driving are by far the most common reason for distracted driving accidents. In fact, the National Safety Council estimates a quarter of all car crashes involve cell phones. About 1 in 5 of the 3,100 people who died in crashes involving a distracted driver in 2019 were not in vehicles ― they were walking, riding their bikes or otherwise outside a vehicle

In addition to the deaths, hundreds of thousands -- about 424,000 in 2019 – have been injured in distracted driving accidents.

According to government statistics, drivers ages 15 to 19 were involved in 16% of all fatal car accidents caused by distraction. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that driving while texting is six times more dangerous than driving drunk.

Those horrific numbers haven’t changed appreciably since handheld devices took control of our lives. One of the many things we must continue to emphasize is we are driving vehicles that weigh a ton. Those vehicles require our undivided attention.

Be careful out there. Pull over if you need to text or make a call. It’s the least we can do for ourselves and others.