OUR VIEW: Impact of 2020 census is far-reaching

The impact of the 2020 census can’t be underscored enough.

As reporter Brenden Moore recently chronicled, the constitutionally mandated decennial census gives us a deeper look at the demographic movements taking hold.

Some of those plot lines are familiar — the biggest being a troubling statewide population loss dating back years.

Not only are people leaving the state, but fewer are moving in, especially compared to states like Utah, Washington and Texas.

For Illinois, that means fewer reimbursements and grants from the U.S. government. About $400 billion is apportioned to states based on population numbers.

So severe are the changes that we’ve lost a seat in Congress and endured a political battle to redraw the district boundaries.

The gap is likely to widen.

As Moore reported, there are also deep concerns about areas with universities, which were dealt a nearly impossible puzzle during the last census count.

The population count in communities with schools — such as Macomb, Carbondale, Urbana, Normal and Charleston — depend on student numbers when the census is taken. Students count as residents, and residents count on the census.

However, COVID meant students weren’t on campus to be counted. Then outreach efforts stalled as the pandemic took hold.

Despite extended deadlines, many areas with colleges took big hits during the most recent count. (An exception was Normal and McLean County, which saw a slight uptick.)

Those communities are now left to sort out how to move forward. They can opt to conduct a special census to get a more accurate count, but those cost money. Essentially they have to weigh whether it’s worth spending more to fight being shortchanged.

How this has played out has been frustrating to watch.

Communities have been undercounted. And that’s not in the spirit of what the census is mandated to accomplish.

