When discussing updating the status of a project, you don't want to hear words like "inconsistent," "inaccurate" or "non-translatable."

Welcome to bureaucracy. Welcome to Illinois.

Via a 2019 law, the Illinois State Police are required to gather data on gun violence around the state. The data is supposed to be collected and reported annually to lawmakers and made available for the public.

The agency has examined internal and external data sources. Differing records management, report writing and evidence management systems across state and local law enforcement agencies have resulted in “the collection of inconsistent, inaccurate, or non-translatable data,” said the report to lawmakers, essentially a note that says, "My homework isn't done and it's not my fault.

The report is supposed to detail key information related to firearms used in the commission of crimes, including police reports, the number of people killed in these crimes, where they occurred and where the firearms originated.

The state police report said the “lack of a centralized and uniform data collection tool for use by all Illinois law enforcement agencies has made the collection and reporting of all mandated information unattainable.”

According to the report, firearms offense information reported by the Illinois State Police division of patrol — the uniformed officers that patrol the state's roadways — is "not consistently collected and does not account for potential skewing of data," such as double-reporting of an offense.

Agency officials said information sharing, at least within the state police, should improve with the implementation of a new, centralized data collection point for all ISP officers.

There's still the problem presented by a dearth of information from local law enforcement agencies. A plan is in place to get that organized.

Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association, saw this coming when he saw nothing in the bill forcing local forces to make the reports.

"It's kind of like telling someone 'alright, I want you to go out and start a baseball team," Pearson said. Without a frame in place, how would anyone know where to begin?

What are the steps forward? Now that the degree of the problem is apparent, people must be assigned duties. They must be allowed to raise their voices in concern and have those voices heard by those pulling the strings.

We've all been in situations where we have had to say, "I don't know how to do that." Unless the people who are capable of addressing the concern hear the questions, we'll stay at this brick wall of frustration.