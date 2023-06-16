A tragic remembrance evolved into this weekend’s relaxed celebration.

Father’s Day is the official holiday recognition of a holiday whose history dates to 1910.

The tradition is believed to have been started in an attempt to comfort suddenly fatherless children. Believe it or not, the reaction was not for children left fatherless because of war casualties. The first recognition came during a memorial service held after in excess of 360 men died in a 1907 mining accident in Monongah, W. Va., the worst mining disaster United States history. In 1909, Sonota Dodd of Spokane, Wash. -- one of six kids raised by a single dad -- sought a way to honor her hard-working father.

Her decades-long campaign for national recognition of the day was unsuccessful. Actions during the next 60 years show “commercialization” is something that’s been criticized in America far longer than imagined.

The resistance largely came from a prescient public concerned that the push was commercialization, although Presidents Woodrow Wilson and Calvin Coolidge both actively campaigned to make the holiday a national one. Commentators and social scientists of the day argued that men were primarily breadwinners, with a limited domestic role.

But merchants fought back, haberdasheries advertising stereotypically masculine items as the perfect gift for Dad on his yet-to-be-official day. At about that time, newspapers stopped running sarcastic columns and cartoons mocking the day. By World War II, the day was marketed as one to honor those serving in the armed forces, and as one history of Father's Day reports, by the end of that war, Father's Day may not have been official, but it was certainly tradition.

In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation honoring fathers, designating the third Sunday in June as Father's Day. Six years later, the day was made a permanent national holiday when President Richard Nixon signed it into law in 1972. By that time, it was already a major date on the craft-making, gift-buying calendar.

The day is still seen by many merchants as an opportunity to market traditionally masculine toys and accouterments to those buying for men. Grills and power tools might be high-end gifts from a spouse or any number of children who are confident in their ability to accede to their dad's wishes. From the younger and less adventurous, dad is likely to receive a necktie (even if he never wears one to church, let alone to work) or after-shave (even for those with full beards.)

The designation of the day has in recent years prompted discussion about the roles of fathers in families, how families bond, child custody and child support. Those are always important conversations to have.

The best make us better. While fatherhood is a gift, it also has no instruction book. Those choices made by father figures are carried with us forever. The impact is deep.

The role that is assumed by a father or father figure is as important as it's been in history. As much as life has turned easier since our fathers and father figures were children, today's youngsters face things their elders could never have imagined facing as kids. That stabilizing hand, the well-considered advice, and the simple wisdom fathers are able to provide to their children are vital to our society.

Our relationships with our fathers are as unique as we are with one another. For every loving father-son relationship about which we hear, there are inevitably others decidedly less than ideal. That's part of the reason we recognize father figures as well on this day. However independent any of us are or want to feel we are, we are better people when we have that adult influence we require.

What’s the best tribute we can pay to our fathers? A warm hug, some kind words, a heartfelt handshake. Perhaps a conversation that goes beyond trivial matters of the day. Or, if needed, a pleasant conversation of trivial matters. You’re probably the best judge of your relationship with your father.

Thank you to whatever you’re called — “dad,” “papa,” “pops,” or any other nickname foisted on you.