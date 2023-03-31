Voting is the right of almost everyone 18 years of age and older in this country. But it's also a privilege and a responsibility that not enough adults take advantage of or pay enough attention to.

Everyone who is able and eligible should vote for their candidates of choice — national, state and local. It's a cliche, but every vote does count — and does matter.

These are the elections that will have to most effect on you. Local politics are particularly important. Whatever the reason for the sudden engagement, local elections are drawing a lot of attention around the state. The percentage of voters taking advantage of their opportunities has risen through the last 20 years, although we'd like those numbers to improve as well. It would be particularly pleasing to have significant turnouts in all of these elections, since they're all local.

The adage that you can't complain if you don't vote makes a lot of sense, but people will anyway. They always do. It's in our nature to want to be on the winning side.

America was founded on the ideal that is of democracy: that anyone can put forth their name to help lead their community through their dedication of time, talent, knowledge and interest.

An election is the most American of rituals, a display of our representative form of government.

Candidates seek office for myriad reasons — ego and power in some cases or, in the best scenario, as a noble, selfless and altruistic purpose.

Regardless of background or position, it takes courage to run for political office. Those who campaign often face tremendous personal and sometimes financial sacrifices. We have great respect for people who put themselves out there. The rewards may not balance out the sacrifices. But most candidates don't see it that way.

In the end, voters get the final say.

Be among those whose voices are heard on Tuesday, April 4.