Wednesday, June 14, is Flag Day. We encourage everyone to fly their American flag high, not just on that day but every day.

Groups of flags flying are always impressive.

Whether lining a boulevard, a city street or a neighborhood, flags flying in the wind can prove breathtaking to even the most jaded among us. We love our bunting. Whether it’s at a ballpark, in a well-adorned theater, or even on a float in a parade, we’re stirred with thoughts and images of pride from both a pleasant past and a positive imagination about what the future could hold.

The American flag has long been a symbol of pride for this country. While the Fourth of July is traditionally celebrated as America's birthday, June 14 is a day to celebrate America's flag and all that it stands for. On May 30, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establishing a national flag day on June 14.

The story of America's flag starts much earlier.

It has long been held that in June 1776, George Washington commissioned Betsy Ross, a Philadelphia seamstress, to create a flag for the new nation in anticipation of its declaration of independence. However, it was actually New Jersey Congressman Francis Hopkinson, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, who designed the first flag while serving on the Continental Navy Board.

On June 14, 1777, John Adams spoke about the flag at a Continental Congress meeting in Philadelphia. He said, "Resolved, that the flag of the thirteen United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the Union be thirteen stars, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation."

There have been 27 official versions of the flag so far; stars have been added to it as states entered the Union. The current version dates to July 4, 1960, when Hawaii became the 50th state. The current flag has been unchanged for a record 63 years. That stretch eclipses the previous mark of 47 years, from 1912 to 1959.

There are people in this country who do not believe that flag waves for them. Instead of the promise of equality and opportunity, they see dead ends blocking every possible path to progress. There are appearances that things might be changing. On the other hand, there were signs 50 years ago, and we’ve come to realize in the decades since that however far we’ve come, we haven’t come far enough.

While the flag means something different to each of us, we are all passionate about those emotions.

Even so, we can come to easily overlook the significance of the symbol. The flag is one of a handful of things that immediately represents the United States on sight. There will always be individuals and iconic images that represent the United States, but the flag is the longest-lasting and the one that's as close to permanent as any we have.

The flag is the one symbol our society has chosen as the one to be consecrated. When the flag passes, we expect one another to show respect: quiet, salute in some way, remove your hat.

Flag Day being less regarded than other celebration days is understandable. It lands between Memorial Day and July 4, both recognized national holidays. We don't even make changes to the flag on its own date. The changes are not made until July 4.

Just as well, then, to have an official day to recognize it. This week is also officially "National Flag Week." a week during which all citizens are encouraged to fly the flag. Join us in doing so.