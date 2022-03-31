OUR VIEW: Fixing the NFL's overtime messes

Americans love football. Be it high school, college or the NFL, it’s our country’s most popular spectator sport.

But if the game is tied at the end of regulation, we have no idea how to end it. No level of football has a great plan for overtime.

Tuesday, the NFL announced it’s changing its overtime rule following last season’s AFC Championship game, which was won by the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime with the Buffalo Bills’ offense never touching the ball. The rule had long been unpopular among fans and placed a premium on winning the coin toss. It’s so contentious, Nobel Prize winners have even weighed in on possible solutions.

The new rule allows both teams to possess the ball. If the game is still tied after each team has one possession, the next team to score wins.

This is clearly better, but still gives a major advantage to the team that wins the coin toss.

The rules for high school and college overtimes have both changed drastically through the years, but are mostly the same at this point — possessions start at the opponent’s 25 and both teams get a chance to have the ball. The rules begin to differ slightly in college and high school the longer the game goes on, but eventually point-after kicks are eliminated.

That’s not bad, but it’s not quite football. Possessions don’t start at the opponent’s 25.

Still, both teams always get a chance to score, which at least takes the coin toss out of the equation.

Baltimore’s John Harbaugh was among those not in favor of the new NFL rule: “I don’t think adding plays to the game is the answer,” he said. With the ability to keep an NFL player healthy for an entire season that just gained another game already difficult, fewer plays does make sense.

Harbaugh does like a plan endorsed by Richard Thaler, a Nobel Prize-winning economics professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. In the “spot and choose” method, the winner of the coin toss gets to determine where the ball is placed on the field for the start of overtime, and the other team gets to pick whether it wants to start its possession from there or play defense.

But that plan didn’t gain much traction with owners.

The best way to solve a complicated problem is often to simplify it. The easiest solution in the NFL: Ties.

Sports leagues are, in general, loath to have ties. But in the NFL, why? They’re easy to reflect in the standings and could cause for some interesting late-game decisions, especially during the playoff race.

Obviously, playoff games can’t end in ties. So do what basketball does — put some time on the clock and play until it runs out. Ten minutes seems like a good amount to start with. Winning the coin toss would still be a potential advantage, but at a much lower level.

