If we're a country that backs law and order, believes in right over wrong and lives under the U.S. Constitution, we need to be alarmed about what happened last month in Marion, Kansas. We also need to be vigilant so that the wrong is not repeated.

The Marion County Record is a small newspaper whose circulation has more than doubled from July's 2,000 after law enforcement raided the newspaper's office and the publisher’s home.

That's not the way we're supposed to do things in America.

The invasion was based on the belief that a reporter had committed identity theft by looking up public information through the Kansas Department of Revenue website. Computers, cellphones, hard drives and other items were seized during the raid.

A restaurant owner alleged that the newspaper accessed her criminal history and illegally shared the information, accusations that Meyer denies. The newspaper did not report about Newell's history until she raised the issue herself, publicly attacking the Record at a city council meeting.

Any individual with even a passing interest in the Constitution would understand this is a violation of the First Amendment. Not the First Amendment people think of when they complain about being banned from social media or being "canceled." Those are consequences of actions. Those are not being silenced by a ruling entity.

The Record plans to file a federal lawsuit against those involved. Meyer said they have 90% of their costs covered, with raised money being managed by the state press foundation. He said they're fortunate the Record has libel insurance. Many small papers do not. There's also a policy that covers searches and seizures.

Their case got a boost this week when a spokesman for the agency of the Kansas website said the initial online search was legal.

There are thousands of websites countrywide through which any person with access to the internet can find information about anyone they choose. Every person who has accessed the internet has undoubtedly done their own searches, looking for traffic violations, arrests, addresses and more. If they're smart, they've done searches on themselves to see what's out there.

None of those actions are illegal, and none of them justify raids that would be better suited to terrorists plotting insurrection or violence. We're obviously not OK with a media entity singling out a private citizen for harassment. But we're also not OK with police raiding a newspaper based on a complaint from a private citizen.

We urge everyone to keep this case in the foreground of their awareness. The opposite would lead to a chilling future for all of us.