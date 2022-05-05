OUR VIEW: Farmers' markets help more than you might think

We don't often have the opportunity to make a statement about 21st century consumerism and consumption than we do by going to a farmers' market.

The Downtown Bloomington Farmers' Market opens for its 25th year on Saturday, May 7. The market on Museum Square in downtown Bloomington is open from 7:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday into October.

It's wonderful to have fresh food purchased from people who have directly brought you the food, people you can look directly in the eye.

But there are many other reasons to shop at farmers' markets, or to increase your purchases.

A problem with American consumption is that each year, 108 billion pounds of food. While there are many reasons for the problem, and plenty of additional issues to examine, we can change one side of the equation by limiting our purchases to things we will consume in due time.

How many things in your refrigerator or freezer need to be thrown away at this point or soon because food is spoiling? We like to stock up on our food. Too often, we stock up to the point of waste.

Much of our food is lost in the supply chain by faulty transportation methods or delays.

Having constant access to food (and to clean water) is wonderful and a priviledge we too often take for granted. We continue, however, to be presented with opportunities to be more sustainable by shopping at

is to shop at local farmers markets or environmentally friendly stores.

A localized approach reduces the extent of handlers making and transporting the product.

Farmers markets are essential businesses. Farmers market operators are local food heroes. And as important as anything, farmers markets are safe. Research is beginning to support that outdoor marketplaces markets can be safer than alternative indoor retailers.

But you can also feel free to simply buy something sweet or something savory and just enjoy yourself.

