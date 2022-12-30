OUR VIEW: Farewell and thanks, Rep. Davis

Central Illinois loses one of its few friends on the national political level when the 118th Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3.

For the first time in more than a decade, Rodney Davis is not the U.S. Representative of a significant area in Illinois. His district was redrawn, and Davis lost in the Republican primary. His opponent, incumbent Mary Miller, was re-elected to the House.

Davis’s House leadership roles in agriculture and infrastructure will be missed. He was able to keep Central Illinois in the conversation when federal funds were being discussed in those areas that are so important to us.

Davis was a regular target of national Democrat observers, movers and shakers. They spent thousands if not millions in attempts to unseat Davis. A couple of his elections were nail-biters, but it wasn’t until redistricting that he was put in a battle he couldn’t overcome.

One thing we appreciated about Davis was his presence in our area. Speaking to the perception of him among state party leaders, his name was raised for a potential gubernatorial run at some point.

We know we’ll continue to see Davis around Central Illinois. We are more concerned about Miller’s presence in the community. She hasn’t shown much interest in speaking to media outlets, so pinning down her positions outside her statements has been almost impossible. We’re concerned she’s more interested in finding her way to national news outlets than helping out Central Illinois.

Agree or disagree with Davis, we always believed he was doing his best for his constituency. He will be missed.