OUR VIEW: Excited by steps ahead for Rivian

Expect even more attention on the Rivian brand next week.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday, the company is seeking a valuation of about $60 billion in its initial public offering. A total of 135 million shares of common stock will go for $57-$62 each.

Soon, if all goes as expected, Rivian stock will be sold on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol RIVN.

It's another notable step for this startup that's being closely watched by the auto industry.

Last week, Amazon upped its stake in the company, and now has about 20%.

Over the weekend, "Sunday Today" featured a segment on Rivian and Normal, saying "the silent sound of an electric future is the new Normal." The broadcast featured shots of uptown Normal and interviewed local residents.

Illinois lawmakers last week signed legislation to offer new incentives for electric vehicle manufacturers and consumers.

And the Rivian R1S sport-utility vehicle is set for launch next month.

Momentum continues to build for Rivian.

We're excited about what comes next.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0