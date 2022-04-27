OUR VIEW: Elon Musk probably isn't Twitter's solution

"Freedom of speech" is one of the phrases most used and most misunderstood in the United States.

Billionaire Elon Musk appears to be purchasing the social media platform Twitter for $44 billion. In doing so, he's repeating all the things he thinks we need to hear and understand about what free speech is.

“My strong intuitive sense," Musk said earlier this month, "is that having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization." Musk added Twitter would be more “reluctant to delete things” and “very cautious with permanent bans.”

We're not sure the average American interprets "maximally trusted and broadly inclusive" the same way as a rich man who can spend $44 billion on something and acknowledge he's not buying it to make himself any money.

Can people spread misinformation and disinformation? Can they lie? Can they make threats?

Musk believes content moderators go too far in limiting what is allowed. He has said, “I think we would want to err on the, if in doubt, let the speech, let it exist. ... obviously in a case where there’s perhaps a lot of controversy, you’re not necessarily going to promote that tweet. I’m not saying I have all the answers here.”

He's going to be expected to have the answers now. He's the boss.

Internet comment areas are a cesspool, from bulletin boards to local news discussions, from Facebook to Reddit. The part of the swamp that smells worst is Twitter.

“I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter," Musk said, "because that is what free speech means.”

If you ask five people what they think free speech is, you'll get five different answers. The one thing that's certain with a private entity, however, is that the entity gets to decide what content it allows. Denying content is not an abrogation of an individual's free speech, it's an execution of anothers' responsibility.

Too many think "freedom of speech" is also freedom from consequences. No, you don't get to say what you want anytime and anywhere and take offense when someone calls you into account.

Twitter, or Faceboook, or Truth Social or any other privately owned media group has no requirement or obligation to publish any contribution. They make the rules. You don't have a "right" to say whatever you wish. Approval is in the hands of the group and its mediators. Those companies may be criticized for their decisions, but they're under no legal obligation.

They're also under no obligation, legal or otherwise, to ensure accuracy. This is the area where "free speech" meets "stuff I believe because I saw it someplace." In the world of memes, one person's fairy tale is another person's holy writ.

And that's where the rubber has met the road on some networks. President Donald Trump was banished from Twitter for posting false claims.

Others who have been banned include:

Milo Yiannopoulos, the British far-right, alt right political commentator who likes to ridicule Islam, feminism, social justice, and political correctness.

Martin Shkreli, the convicted felon 'Pharma Bro' whose most notorious act -- obtaining the manufacturing license for the antiparasitic drug Daraprim and raising its price from $13.50 to $750 per pill -- wasn't even what landed him in jail.

Alex Jones, the far-right radio show host and conspiracy theorist. Jones' transgressions will eventually fill several books, but a number of his greatest hits still ring. He's alleged that the U.S. government either concealed information about or outright falsified the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, the September 11 attacks, and the 1969 moon landing. Most recently, he's filed for bankruptcy after being convicted of multuple counts of defamation.

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy who is well into his third year of promising shocking revelations and cout filings, issuing "guarantees" that disappear -- without apparent consequence -- like clouds on a sunny day.

These are all people, by the way -- Musk included -- who claim to be victims of cancel culture. Yet here they still are. Do you miss seeing any of them on Twitter?

Musk is a proponent the idea of freedom of speech feeding the “marketplace of ideas,” the argument that ideas should be aired freely to allow comparison between competing ideas, and the truth will prevail.

But after 230 years of testing, the idea hasn’t proven accurate. Critics say, this model of free speech legitimizes falsehoods and buries truth.

Musk has lost in court thanks to some of his Twitter-based contributions to the marketplace of ideas.

Musk is currently battling part of the settlement for making “false and misleading” statements to investors. A provision said Musk must have certain tweets about Tesla reviewed by lawyers before he can post them.

He runs the Twitter show now. He's the new boss. Let's see him prove he's different from the old boss, and it's somehow all beneficial to society.

That's all Musk wants, right?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0