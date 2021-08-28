 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUR VIEW

OUR VIEW: Democrats' methods maddening

  • 0
Chicago’s population grew slightly over the last decade, according to 2020 census

People walk across North Michigan Avenue at East Randolph Street in Chicago's Loop on Aug. 9, 2021.

 Jose M. Osorio
{{featured_button_text}}

What makes the state redistricting effort so blood-boilingly maddening is how politically matter-of-fact it's been.

Politics is messy on its best day. But with redistricting, Democrat leadership is making that mess embarrassingly public, as though taking the opportunity to answer questions about campaign pledges and fairness and even legalities by saying, "Yeah, so?"

If only they were that transparent on other things they're asked.

An analysis by Rachel Hinton of the Chicago Sun-Times summed up the issue succinctly: If the maps were not passed by both Democrat-dominated chambers by June 30, an eight-person bipartisan panel would take over the task. "And when that evenly split panel inevitably deadlocks, a ninth member is randomly chosen by the Illinois secretary of state — giving the Republicans a 50-50 chance of taking over the map-drawing tools," Hinton wrote.

That's transparency in the partisan, cynical and inevitable nature of 2021 politics. Democrats have the hammer, and they're not going to be too ashamed to use it.

Redistricting is vital at every level of government. Taxes, education and Infrastructure policies and funding are affected by redistricting. And importantly in our state, ensure against one-party rule.

People are also reading…

Can the price Democrats will have to pay possibly be worth it? The state’s citizens are already weary of Illinois politics. No matter where or which side of the aisle, there’s no place in 21st century life for 20th-century politics.

Stop with the game, legislators. Get your acts together and get on with solving this with reduced rhetoric and improved attempts at being fair and equitable.

Or is that too much to ask?

Redistricting season officially kicks off with the release of detailed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau that will be used to redraw voting districts nationwide potentially helping determine control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections and providing an electoral edge for the next decade.The new data being released Thursday will show which counties, cities and neighborhoods gained or lost the most people in the 2020 census. That will serve as the building block to redraw 429 U.S. House districts in 44 states and 7,383 state legislative districts across the U.S. The official goal is to ensure each district has roughly the same number of people.But many Republicans and Democrats will be operating with another goal to ensure the new lines divide and combine voters in ways that make it more likely for their party's candidates to win future elections, a process called gerrymandering. The parties' successes in that effort could determine whether taxes and spending grow, climate-change polices are approved or access to abortion is expanded or curtailed.Republicans need to gain just five seats to take control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections a margin that could potentially be covered through artful redistricting.Redistricting really is the ballgame this cycle in the House," said David Wasserman, an analyst for congressional races at The Cook Political Report. "Even tiny changes to district lines could have huge implications that tip the balance of power in the House.As they did after the 2010 census, Republicans will hold greater sway in the redistricting process.The GOP will control redistricting in 20 states accounting for 187 U.S. House seats, including the growing states of Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. By contrast, Democrats will control redistricting in just eight states accounting for 75 seats, including New York and Illinois, where the loss of a seat in each gives them a chance to squeeze out Republican incumbents.In 16 other states accounting for 167 U.S. House seats, districts will be drawn either by independent commissions or by politically split politicians with legislative chambers led by one party and governors of another. Six states have just one U.S. House seat, so there are no district lines to be drawn.States with significant population shifts provide some of the best opportunities for parties to gain an advantage through redistricting. They can add a favorable district, eliminate one held by their opponent or redraw a competitive district to contain a more comfortable majority of supporters.Additional reporting by The Associated Press. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OUR VIEW: Masks stay in the way

OUR VIEW: Masks stay in the way

There will be people arguing both sides vehemently and with energy. And there’s really no right answer, however certain each individual is convinced they have the solution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News