OUR VIEW: Democrats' methods maddening

What makes the state redistricting effort so blood-boilingly maddening is how politically matter-of-fact it's been.

Politics is messy on its best day. But with redistricting, Democrat leadership is making that mess embarrassingly public, as though taking the opportunity to answer questions about campaign pledges and fairness and even legalities by saying, "Yeah, so?"

If only they were that transparent on other things they're asked.

An analysis by Rachel Hinton of the Chicago Sun-Times summed up the issue succinctly: If the maps were not passed by both Democrat-dominated chambers by June 30, an eight-person bipartisan panel would take over the task. "And when that evenly split panel inevitably deadlocks, a ninth member is randomly chosen by the Illinois secretary of state — giving the Republicans a 50-50 chance of taking over the map-drawing tools," Hinton wrote.

That's transparency in the partisan, cynical and inevitable nature of 2021 politics. Democrats have the hammer, and they're not going to be too ashamed to use it.

Redistricting is vital at every level of government. Taxes, education and Infrastructure policies and funding are affected by redistricting. And importantly in our state, ensure against one-party rule.

Can the price Democrats will have to pay possibly be worth it? The state’s citizens are already weary of Illinois politics. No matter where or which side of the aisle, there’s no place in 21st century life for 20th-century politics.

Stop with the game, legislators. Get your acts together and get on with solving this with reduced rhetoric and improved attempts at being fair and equitable.

Or is that too much to ask?

