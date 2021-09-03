 Skip to main content
OUR VIEW:

OUR VIEW: Democrats' decisions dishearten

The manner in which Democrats have handled the redrawing of legislative maps has presented a series of cynical, self-preserving and tone-deaf moves that would be outrageous in any normal situation. But this being Illinois and this being 2021, the actions appear to be business as normal for now and the foreseeable future.

Illinois Democrats have made clear their position is party over people. Practically every time we think politicians have pushed fairness and common sense well past the absolute limit, along comes a move like this to show there is plenty of room for further action.

The Illinois legislature likes its sneaky late-night moves, whether it’s financing a baseball stadium or rushing to approve bills featuring thousands of pages read by only those who wrote them. This year’s stealth maneuvers have largely involved redistricting of the state based on the 2020 census.

After the Illinois legislature OK’d maps earlier this year, the shortcomings were pointed out. Democrats decided on a sneaky “do-over.” The new maps were posted online for the first time Monday afternoon. The “new” map was approved Tuesday. Witnesses at a hearing earlier this year asked that the public be given 30 days to review the map. Not 30 hours.

Democrat leaders stammer, go silent or change the subject when they’re questioned about fairness and about campaign pledges. Illinois voters can come to no other conclusion but that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s regular campaign promises about transparency in the process and rejecting partisan legislation were nothing but bald-faced lies.

People are also reading…

Republicans are still hoping that a federal judge will throw out Democrats' maps. We don’t like relying on courts to make legislators right. But in this case, that’s what we’re hoping for.

Redistricting season officially kicks off with the release of detailed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau that will be used to redraw voting districts nationwide potentially helping determine control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections and providing an electoral edge for the next decade.The new data being released Thursday will show which counties, cities and neighborhoods gained or lost the most people in the 2020 census. That will serve as the building block to redraw 429 U.S. House districts in 44 states and 7,383 state legislative districts across the U.S. The official goal is to ensure each district has roughly the same number of people.But many Republicans and Democrats will be operating with another goal to ensure the new lines divide and combine voters in ways that make it more likely for their party's candidates to win future elections, a process called gerrymandering. The parties' successes in that effort could determine whether taxes and spending grow, climate-change polices are approved or access to abortion is expanded or curtailed.Republicans need to gain just five seats to take control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections a margin that could potentially be covered through artful redistricting.Redistricting really is the ballgame this cycle in the House," said David Wasserman, an analyst for congressional races at The Cook Political Report. "Even tiny changes to district lines could have huge implications that tip the balance of power in the House.As they did after the 2010 census, Republicans will hold greater sway in the redistricting process.The GOP will control redistricting in 20 states accounting for 187 U.S. House seats, including the growing states of Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. By contrast, Democrats will control redistricting in just eight states accounting for 75 seats, including New York and Illinois, where the loss of a seat in each gives them a chance to squeeze out Republican incumbents.In 16 other states accounting for 167 U.S. House seats, districts will be drawn either by independent commissions or by politically split politicians with legislative chambers led by one party and governors of another. Six states have just one U.S. House seat, so there are no district lines to be drawn.States with significant population shifts provide some of the best opportunities for parties to gain an advantage through redistricting. They can add a favorable district, eliminate one held by their opponent or redraw a competitive district to contain a more comfortable majority of supporters.Additional reporting by The Associated Press. 
