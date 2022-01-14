OUR VIEW: Correct call on camera expansion

The Bloomington City Council really should have anticipated that plans to mount automated license plate-reading cameras would cause a stir.

Yet approval of the devices was placed on the "consent agenda" of the Monday meeting. That's the place where routine matters — minutes, bills and other perfunctory items — are voted on en masse without discussion or individual motions.

But installing high-tech video surveillance that constantly captures the license plates of the citizenry is hardly perfunctory.

As reported in The Pantagraph, the Police Department wants to have 10 such cameras in "areas of the city impacted by violent crime during 2021," according to a council memo. The pole-mounted solar-powered devices scan plates and relay the details to police. The two-year contract with Georgia-based Flock Safety would total $59,000.

Even though Bloomington already has public safety cameras, this expansion caused the Central Illinois chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union to send out a message urging the council to pull the vote from the agenda.

The members tabled the motion.

That was the right call.

Even though there is no reasonable expectation of privacy in public places, this kind of sophisticated equipment triggers obvious "big brother" comparisons.

To some, each persistently monitoring lens represents an unnerving loss of private information.

To others, there are undeniable benefits. In other communities, the images have spotted suspects in serious crimes and tracked their whereabouts, giving police another tool to make communities safer.

The Bloomington Police Department, in its memo, also seemed to quash concerns about how long the data would be stored — another major worry for privacy advocates. The ACLU in a 2013 report about license plate readers said "information is often retained for years or even indefinitely, with few or no restrictions to protect privacy rights."

In the case of Bloomington, the data would be kept for 30 days if it's not part of an investigation. And the department would also post on the city website monthly logs about how the system was used.

Police also pledged to "engage with residents in these areas to discuss the use of the ALPR cameras, discuss their impact on public safety and address any privacy concerns."

But that conversation would happen after the devices are installed, according to the memo.

A larger community dialogue should happen. The public deserves more time to process what's being planned.

And that's something city officials ought to have seen coming.

