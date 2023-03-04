Congratulations and wishes of good fortune to Aondover Tarhule. Tarhule was named interim president at Illinois State University on Feb. 17.

Tarhule said the school would not be on "cruise control," and that's good news. As much as anyone, he knows the importance of looking ahead and anticipating needs rather than waiting for the needs to come to him.

He's not new to the campus or the community. Previously, Tarhule served as vice president of academic affairs and provost since July 2020.

While provost, he also worked on a partnership with Memorial Health for the Mennonite College of Nursing at an additional location in Springfield, and helped bring in federal monies for new nursing simulation labs being constructed on campus.

“Illinois State couldn’t be in a better position, and I say that with all honesty, with all sincerity,” Tarhule said.

His commitment to diversity is welcome and important. “We want to make sure that the university reflects the community that we serve, the community that we live in, and for us that community is Illinois," he said. "And if you look at diversity, demographic composition, we’re beginning to approach that,” he said.

University enrollment was 20,683 in fall 2022. Of those students, roughly 12% were Hispanic, 10% were Black and 3% were Asian, according to enrollment data. Illinois’ population, as reported in U.S. Census estimates, is 18% Hispanic, 15% Black and 6% Asian.

We'd still prefer more information about the departure of former president Terri Goss Kinzy, who abruptly announced her resignation earlier this month after less than two years on the job. The board and Kinzy agreed not to comment about her departure beyond an initial press release.

In and of itself, that's not awful. There could be perfectly good personal reasons that do not need to be disclosed. But the lack of transparency has the possibility of marring the initial portion of Tarhule's administration.