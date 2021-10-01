OUR VIEW: Congrats to Rivian on latest milestone

Consider it our area’s contribution to world change.

Products of the future are coming off the assembly line at Bloomington's Rivian electric vehicle company. Preorder holders are able to test drive the R1T truck and receiving demonstrations on charging, storage and accessory equipment.

This is just the beginning of what we expect to be thousands upon thousands of vehicles manufactured in Central Illinois and making a difference around the world. Rivian used the event to launch a number of other presentations around the county. Similar events were held in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Why those areas? Because they’re both the more likely to buy the cars and the more likely to need them, for both practicality and to give the environment a break.

That’s one of the greatest traits of electric vehicles. They at once allow us to marvel at technology and to take pride in the work being done.

In the future, this may be looked at as an inconsequential milestone. For us now, however, we can point to the Rivian plant and applaud and thank the company and the workers. This is the start of something special.

