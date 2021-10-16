OUR VIEW: Communication in Day case leads to sloppy speculation

The frustrating void of information coming from LaSalle County authorities about the Jelani Day investigation has fueled rumors in an already emotionally charged case.

The last few weeks have been a glaring case study in that.

Last weekend, a Chicago Sun-Times opinion column inferred that Day's organs were missing, a detail that rapidly spread across social media.

In an ecosystem in which so few substantiated details have been available, that's expected.

The Day case has garnered national attention in recent weeks, although the exact circumstances of what happened remain mysterious. The Illinois State University grad student was last seen on Aug. 24 Bloomington and his car was found in Peru two days later. His body was discovered on Sept. 4 in the Illinois River, but it wasn't until Sept. 23 that the identification was released to the public.

Along the way, various agencies were involved. Bloomington police had jurisdiction over the missing person part of the case. LaSalle authorities were in charge of the death investigation.

Family and friends suspect foul play was involved. And while the cause of death hasn't been released, the Sun-Times column sparked a wave of speculation that the body had been mutilated.

Day's mother on Monday released her own statement saying that the organs weren't missing. Hallie Bezner, an attorney for Day’s family, also told The Pantagraph: “I think that people read between the lines to try to have some conspiracy that doesn't exist."

Some of that confusion could be alleviated by LaSalle County authorities, who have had no press conferences. The sheriff's office has not responded to questions.

Bloomington police, on the other hand, had both a Zoom call with reporters and a press conference at its office when the body was found.

Clearly authorities are hampered by toxicology and other reports. They can't speculate. But it's obvious this isn't an ordinary case.

It's not unreasonable to draw parallels between the considerable attention devoted to Gabby Petito, a white woman, and Day, a Black man, who both went missing around the same time.

Only after Day had been vanished for weeks did the case become a national story, the focus of cable news segments and online videos.

That alone should have convinced authorities to develop a cohesive strategy for communicating developments — or the lack thereof. Radio silence allows speculation and, in the worst case, conspiracy theories. The subtext is that this case doesn't warrant the attention.

Authorities should get on the same page about sharing information in this case before more damage is done.

